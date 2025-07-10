"Sovereign Brazil Won't Accept Any Tutelage": Lula On Trump's 50% Tariffs

In a firm and assertive response to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff hike on Brazilian goods, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to sovereignty.

Addressing Trump's remarks on social media platform X, Lula emphasised that Brazil is a "sovereign state" and will not tolerate external interference in its democratic institutions or judicial processes.

"In light of the public statement made by US President Donald Trump on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday (9), it is important to highlight the following: Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'etat fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil's Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions," Lula said on X.

He also rejected misleading economic claims regarding trade imbalances between the US and Brazil and asserted that tariff increases will be dealt in accordance with Economic Reciprocity Law of Brazil.

"The claim regarding a US trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate. Statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years. Therefore, any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law. Sovereignty, respect and the unwavering defense of the interests of the Brazilian people are the values that guide our relationship with the world," Lula added.

Notably, Brazil and the US escalated their row Wednesday over President Trump's support for coup-accused ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro, with the American president slapping a 50 percent tariff on one of its main steel suppliers.

In a letter addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump announced a sweeping 50% tariff on all Brazilian exports to the United States, effective August 1, 2025. Citing what he described as Brazil's "insidious attacks" on free speech and its "unfair" trade practices, Trump condemned the ongoing legal proceedings against Bolsonaro as a "witch hunt" and accused Brazil's Supreme Court of issuing "secret, unlawful censorship" orders targeting American social media platforms.

"I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a highly respected leader throughout the world during his term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end immediately," the letter stated.

The letter further said, "Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on free elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% tariff will be subject to that higher tariff."

