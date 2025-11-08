"Bought Same For Rs 5": Internet Reacts To Prada's Rs 69,000 Safety Pin

An ordinary Prada accessory has become the centre of attention. The reason is its exorbitant price tag. The Italian luxury brand's latest offering is a brooch, akin to a safety pin — an item that typically costs around Rs 10 for a pack of 15 to 20 in local stores.

Described as the "Crochet Safety Pin Brooch", the item is wrapped in colourful crochet thread and topped with the signature Prada triangle logo charm. It costs a staggering Rs 69,000 ($775).

"Prada sleek safety pin brooch is enriched by a colorful crochet cord detail," read the description on the website. The brooch is made of brass and cotton and measures approximately 3.15 inches.

The brooch is available in three colour combinations. One option is blue and brown, another is baby pink with pistachio green, and the third is orange and brown, giving it a fall-season vibe. Buyers can choose any of these three styles when purchasing the accessory.

Social media users were quick to mock the price of such a simple item.

One person commented, "We would do something like this in school in our needlework class!!"

Another wrote, "I could make this with any colour and even get a gold charm (I'd personally use a circle) for the safety pin hole."

"Entire closet can be filled in 70000," commented another.

"I bought the same for Rs 5 from Chandni Chowk," wrote the next.

One user wrote, "Are you for real? We lose these safety pins like anything, nobody's gonna use it because if you lose, you are gone!"

Earlier, Prada made headlines for launching Kolhapuri-style chappals with a price tag of Rs 1.2 lakh. These sandals, inspired by traditional handcrafted footwear from Maharashtra, were criticised for their extravagant pricing and the lack of acknowledgment for the original crafters.

The controversy escalated when a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court, demanding that Prada pay monetary compensation to the Indian artisans for allegedly copying their design.

