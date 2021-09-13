Boris Johnson To Visit US, Hold Talks With Joe Biden This Month: Report

The UN general assembly starts in New York on September 21. (File)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain's frayed relationship with US President Joe Biden's administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the US for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on September 21, the report said.

