'Will Keep Going': 5 Things Boris Johnson Said In UK Parliament

New Delhi:
- Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we've been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people... then I would (resign).
- The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you have been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do.
- We have got a plan. We will get on with our jobs.
- The economy is facing tough times and Russia's invasion of Ukraine represented the worst war in Europe in 80 years.
- That is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with its job.