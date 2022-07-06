"Will Keep Going": 5 Things Boris Johnson Said In UK Parliament

Boris Johnson said that the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you have been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going.

'Will Keep Going': 5 Things Boris Johnson Said In UK Parliament
New Delhi:
  1. Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we've been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people... then I would (resign).
  2. The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you have been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do.
  3. We have got a plan. We will get on with our jobs.
  4. The economy is facing tough times and Russia's invasion of Ukraine represented the worst war in Europe in 80 years.
  5. That is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with its job.

.