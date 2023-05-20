Boris Johnson Set To Become A Father For The Eighth Time At 58

The baby would arrive ''in just a few weeks''.

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday, took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with the couple's third child. She said the baby would arrive ''in just a few weeks''.

In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself holding hands with her two children. She wrote, "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming…She soon will!''

See the post here:

As per the Independent, 35-year-old Ms. Johnson is a British media consultant and worked as a media official for the Conservative Party. She is also a senior adviser to Oceana, an ocean conservation charity.

The couple, who married in May 2021, already have two children-- three-year-old Wilf and two-year-old Romy. While Wilf was born in April 2020, Romy was born in December 2021. It is Mr. Johnson's third marriage.

It is the first time the couple have welcomed a child while not living in Downing Street, which they left in September last year after Mr. Johnson was ousted by his own government.

The new arrival will be Mr Johnson's eighth child as he has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler. He has one more child from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, according to BBC. However, he has not officially confirmed the exact number. He did not have any children with his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

The news comes days after the ek-UK PM purchased a nine-bedroom mansion with a three-sided moat in Oxfordshire, worth 3.8 million pounds, as per the Guardian.

Speaking about his love of fatherhood, the-58-year-old told Sky News in 2021, ''It's a lot of work, I'll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it, and I want you to know I change a lot of nappies.''