"Rough Shape" Of A Brexit Deal To Be Done, Says Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was the "rough shape" of a Brexit deal to be done and he was cautiously optimistic an agreement could be reached to smooth Britain's exit from the European Union.

"We are working incredibly hard to get a deal. There is the rough shape of a deal to be done," he told an event in northern England.

Johnson is due to hold talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

"We'll talk about the ideas that we have been working on, and we'll see where we get. I would say I'm cautiously optimistic."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.