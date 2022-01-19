Boris Johnson Says Most Covid Restrictions In UK Will Be Lifted Next Week

Once curbs are eased, people won't have to wear masks in closed spaces in the UK (File)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that most restrictions deployed to fight the latest wave of the Covid pandemic in England would be lifted from next week.

People will no longer have to wear masks in closed spaces, work from home and prove vaccination to enter public spaces such as nightclubs, Johnson told parliament, attributing the changes to the success of a mass booster jab programme.

