Bored Rich People Shop Online For $500,000 Bracelets Amid Virus Outbreak

Catharine Becket, a specialist at Sotheby's in charge of its "magnificent jewels" sale in New York, had been working on obtaining a specific 1930s diamond and enamel bracelet by Cartier for five years.
"We'd always hoped it might come to auction," she says, "and it was just this winter that I spoke to the client, and she decided it was time to sell." The bracelet, known as a "Tutti Frutti" for its multicolored, Mughal-cut stones, is one of the most recognizable designs Cartier ever made, and several bracelets of the same style and from the same period have sold for millions of dollars.
Becket's client had inherited the bracelet years ago, and she'd worn it "I think once," Becket says. After some discussion, the client agreed to put the piece of jewelry up for auction at the major spring sale at Sotheby's New York, which was supposed to be held in late April.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Live auctions were called off, and Sotheby's pivoted to online sales. With global economies faltering, US equity markets whipsawing, and people stuck at home indefinitely, the success of online jewelry sales was far from certain. Becket called the bracelet's owner "and told her that we would evaluate if it should be put in an online sale or deferred to a live auction at a later date."
But to Becket's astonishment, collectible jewelry sales started to do well, very well. Speaking to her wealthy clients, she discovered they were buying jewels as a sort of pick-me-up. "Clients are sequestering at home and, generally speaking, leading relatively dreary lives," she says. Some, Becket adds, told her "they're wearing their big diamonds inside their homes because it brings joy."
Everyone, she says, "is waiting for this to be over, and I suppose knowing that a million-dollar piece of jewelry is waiting for you is a fulfillment of when things return to the new normal."
The results speak for themselves. Since the beginning of March, Sotheby's has run four online sales. Of them, 92% of every lot sold, and 61% of the lots exceeded their high estimates. In total, the sales brought in $6.1 million, above the high estimate of $5.7 million.
"What we're finding is that anything of good quality is performing well," Becket says, "and actually better than it would have just a couple of months ago." A 1930s-era diamond ring that carried a high estimate of £90,000 ($110,000) sold for £162,000; a yellow-diamond ring that carried a high estimate of HK$1.6 million ($206,000) sold for HK$2 million; a pair of emerald and diamond earrings from Graff sold for £50,000, above a high estimate of £32,000.
Given the strength of these sales, Becket decided that "I could call the client with complete confidence and say to her that I thought we'd do a great job [selling the Tutti Frutti bracelet] online." The bracelet will be offered in a standalone sale, with online bidding open from April 24 to April 28. The estimate is $600,000 to $800,000.
Investment Potential
The rise in online collectible jewelry sales comes at a time when the price of raw diamonds has sunk precipitously. Prices at industry auctions for rough diamonds have sunk from 15% to 25%, according to an April 7 release from the Rapaport Research Report, and demand for polished diamonds has also plummeted.
"Polished exports from India fell 41% year on year in February," Rapaport wrote, while "shipments from Belgium dropped 38%, and Israel's plummeted by 73%." Meanwhile, "inventory rose among diamond manufacturers and dealers, with new supply becoming available while demand stayed frozen. We estimate that midstream inventory increased 20% from the beginning of the year to mid-March."
If buyers are looking for an alternative asset to place their cash, in other words, diamonds, at least for the moment, are not an obvious safe haven.
"I don't think people were buying for the sake of investment," Becket says. "We had a recent sale in Hong Kong, online, that was pretty much exclusively diamonds, and it did incredibly well." It's true, she continues, that "there has been a softening" in the auction market for jewelry as the value of loose stones has declined. But demand has stayed strong, Becket says, for lots with a compelling provenance, a prestigious maker, or a uniquely compelling aesthetic element to the object.
"The Tutti Frutti bracelet is a case in point," she explains. "The stones in a Tutti Frutti bracelet are pretty modest in intrinsic value," because Cartier purposefully chose flawed colored stones to contrast with the brilliant diamonds and settings. "So the Tutti Frutti jewelry we value more as works of art."
A Million Dollars, Sight Unseen
Now the question is whether or not buyers are willing to spend almost a million dollars on a bracelet they've never seen in person. Traditionally, Becket says, people are most willing to buy things with which they're familiar: a Cartier "Love" bracelet or pieces made by famous jewelers such as Graff or Bulgari.
In the past few sales, though, Becket has seen a "broadening" of what's done well at auction. "A multicolored pair of ear-clips, something we wouldn't think would do that well online, suddenly has a number of bids," she says. So the Tutti Frutti bracelet may well be the ultimate test of buyers' willingness to take leaps of faith at online auctions.
"If these kind of pieces continue to do well, it will mean the pandemic has forced us to arrive at the place we were heading anyway," she says, "where people have become more and more comfortable buying things online, sight unseen."
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*4784
5652 434
4594 349
789 67
269 18
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*2242
2407 229
2125 176
179 40
103 13
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1673
2248 92
1476
724 113
48 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1566
1890 231
1633 229
230
27 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*1022
1629 33
949 6
662 27
18
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1365
1592 40
1364 36
148
80 4
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*1144
1449 155
1255 121
173 33
21 1
DistrictCases
Hyderabad173
Warangal Urban23
Nizamabad23
Suryapet16
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Ranga Reddy15
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Nalgonda11
Adilabad10
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Kamareddy8
Sangareddy7
Vikarabad5
Jagitial4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*581
945 17
728 17
194
23
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*521
813 56
669 30
120 24
24 2
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*353
456 33
362 27
79 6
15
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*111
438 11
112
323 16
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*252
427 9
279 7
131 2
17
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*291
407 27
310 16
92 11
5
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*113
262 8
119
140 13
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*165
251 6
186
49 10
16
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*111
143 17
95 13
46 4
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*41
83 4
50
32 8
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*46
49 4
38
8 8
3
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital5
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*17
46
23
23 4
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*27
40 1
21
18 2
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
10
26
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
15
19
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*9
27
13
14
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*8
18 2
7 2
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*11
12
11
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)