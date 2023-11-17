Body Of Hostage Found Near Gaza Hospital, Says Israel Army

The Army said body of Yehudit Weiss was extracted from a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital (File)

The Israeli army said Thursday it had found the body of a woman hostage seized by Hamas near the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The body of Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted from her home in a kibbutz near the Gaza border on October 7, "was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to Shifa hospital" in Gaza City, an army statement said.

