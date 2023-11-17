Body Of Hostage Found Near Gaza Hospital, Says Israel Army

The body of Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted from her home in a kibbutz near the Gaza border on October 7, "was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to Shifa hospital" in Gaza City, an army statement said.

Body Of Hostage Found Near Gaza Hospital, Says Israel Army

The Army said body of Yehudit Weiss was extracted from a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital (File)

Gaza Strip:

The Israeli army said Thursday it had found the body of a woman hostage seized by Hamas near the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The body of Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted from her home in a kibbutz near the Gaza border on October 7, "was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to Shifa hospital" in Gaza City, an army statement said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.