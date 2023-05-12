Bobi, World's Oldest Ever Dog, Celebrating Its Birthday

Bobi's, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born on May 11, 1992,

A farm dog in Portugal called Bobi has reached a major milestone. It has been awarded the title of oldest living dog ever by Guinness World Records (GWR). Bobi turned 31 on Thursday and its owner said they will celebrate the occasion with a special party. The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo was born on May 11, 1992, and lives in Leira district of Portugal with its owner Leonel Costa. Bobi's birth date has been confirmed by Servico Medico-Veterinario do Municipio de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria).

The owner also shared details about the party that will be organised.

He was quoted as saying by GWR that 100 fans and friends have been invited for the birthday bash on Saturday. They include people from other countries as well.

"Looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother or my grandparents who have already left this world," Mr Costa told Guinness. "Bobi represents those generations."

Mr Costa said he has owned several old-aged dogs in the past, including Bobi's mother, Gira, who lived to the age of 18. However, he never imagined that any of his dogs would reach their thirties.

Life has been hectic for Bobi since the dog was awarded his Guinness World Record title in February.

"We've had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi," said Mr Costa.

"They've come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan," he added.

The 38-year-old revealed that Bobi has been in good health these past months, although it was recently taken to a veterinarian for a check-up.