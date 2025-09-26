BMW To Recall At Least 331,000 Vehicles Due To Engine Fire Risk

BMW AG is recalling at least 331,000 vehicles globally due to a defect in its starter motor, another such setback for the German carmaker that's been hit by costly product flaws.

The fault - where the engine starter may catch fire due to possible corrosion - affects most model lines built between 2015 and 2021.

The manufacturer will need to repair 195,000 vehicles in the US and a further 136,000 in Germany, it said Friday. The company didn't give a global figure for the recall or the cost of the repairs.

It's another blow for BMW, adding to a recall last year of 1.5 million cars due to defective braking systems made by Continental AG. The spiraling cost of fixing those flaws led the company to issue a profit warning.

The recall comes at a key moment for BMW as it reboots its lineup amid growing competition from Chinese players. At the Munich car show earlier this month, the automaker unveiled the iX3 electric sport utility vehicle, the first of its Neue Klasse product line, into which it's poured well over 10 billion pounds ($11.7 billion).

BMW has invested in slick software, high-performance computers and a longer battery range for the new model, but it faces an uphill battle to catch Chinese competitors led by BYD Co. that are setting the pace in mass-market EV technology.

Like other German automakers, BMW is trying to regain its footing in China, the world's largest car market. Local players have taken share there, but have also lured customers in Europe with affordable EVs.

In the latest recall, water can leak into the starter motor of affected vehicles and cause corrosion, BMW said. This can eventually result in a short circuit, which could lead to a vehicle fire "in the worst case." Affected customers should park their vehicles outdoors, at a safe distance from buildings, until the repair is carried out, the company said.

Repairs will be free of charge and BMW will replace the starter motor and battery in a "low number of vehicles."

