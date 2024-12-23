Scammers, Fake Accounts, Controversial Figures: Bluesky's Many Struggles

Bluesky, a social media platform in its nascent stage, is facing a series of challenges while its user base continues to grow. With over 25 million sign-ups, it is gaining mainstream attention but also facing criticism and controversy.

The platform's biggest controversy erupted last week when journalist Jesse Singal joined Bluesky, leading to backlash from LGBTQ+ groups. Mr Singal, who has written about gender transition reversals and is accused of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, became the most blocked user on Bluesky after a petition calling for his removal got over 25,000 signatures. While Bluesky did not directly address the controversy, it said that it does not remove accounts based on activities outside the platform. Mr Singal claimed he received death threats.

As Bluesky grows, its moderation team is struggling to manage a sharp increase in issues, including scams, fake accounts, and copyright violations. The platform received a record 42,000 moderation reports in a single 24-hour period in November. Aaron Rodericks, Bluesky's head of trust and safety, acknowledged the challenges, including a surge in copyright complaints, particularly from Brazil following X's suspension in the country.

Scammers have also flocked to Bluesky, with romance and “pig butchering” scams on the rise. Bluesky has taken aggressive measures to remove fraudulent accounts but faces growing pressure as bad actors adapt to the platform.

The site is also grappling with the issue of impersonation. Last month, Bluesky began labelling fake celebrity accounts that did not identify as satire or fan accounts. Though the number of celebrity impersonators is not as widespread as on larger platforms, fake accounts for figures like Ellen DeGeneres and Cristiano Ronaldo have been identified.

Bluesky has also been scrutinised for its unique verification system. Rather than verifying individual identities, the platform allows users to verify their accounts through an official website domain. This system has been criticised for being too technically complex for some users.

The platform is also dealing with increasing disinformation and potential propaganda, especially from state-controlled news agencies like China's China Daily and Russia's RT. While Bluesky relies on user tips and automated systems to track and remove inauthentic content, there have been signs of state actor activity on the platform.

Still, Bluesky continues to attract users, many of whom have migrated from Elon Musk's X, and has not yet reached the scale of larger platforms like Facebook or X.