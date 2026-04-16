Bloomberg Says "Claim Has No Merit" As Executive Accused Of Sending Sexual Texts To Male Employee

A Bloomberg L.P. account manager has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation by senior staff, claims that the company has strongly denied. According to a report by the New York Post, Charles Kyle O'Rourke, who has worked at Bloomberg since 2019, alleges that a senior manager sent him sexually explicit and inappropriate messages, creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, names Peter Elliot as the alleged harasser. O'Rourke claims Elliot repeatedly used Bloomberg's internal messaging system to send crude comments, including sexually suggestive remarks about acts and travel.

"Over the course of his nearly six-year tenure, Mr. O'Rourke has been subjected to repeated acts of sexual harassment by a senior manager, Peter Elliot, and has experienced a hostile work environment exacerbated by inadequate management support and failure to provide reasonable accommodations for his deteriorating mental health," the complaint alleges.

One incident cited in the complaint dates back to February 2025, when Elliot allegedly sent O'Rourke inappropriate messages while he was planning an international trip. "Your life is terrible. Let's hope there's a Thai out there who can soothe you. Do you take the whole tribe? Or do you just pack some lube and some Nasty Pig cutoffs and get on the plane?" Elliot allegedly wrote.

The suit also claims Elliot made disturbing remarks such as suggesting he should "spit in [his] coffee" and referencing "teeth marks," which O'Rourke says were entirely unwelcome.

O'Rourke alleges he reported the conduct to senior management and executives, but no action was taken, and the harassment continued.

The lawsuit further claims that when O'Rourke raised concerns about his worsening ADHD symptoms and anxiety and sought workplace accommodations, his direct manager, David LaPaglia, retaliated against him. According to the complaint, LaPaglia subjected him to excessive micromanagement, demanded hourly updates, removed clients from his portfolio, and informed those clients that O'Rourke was no longer with the company.

The suit describes these actions as part of a broader effort to force him out of the firm. O'Rourke eventually took medical leave on August 19, calling it a "transparent attempt" to push him to resign.

He is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, legal fees, and a court order requiring Bloomberg to reform its harassment reporting and training systems. The case also demands a jury trial.

Responding to the allegations, Bloomberg has denied any wrongdoing. "We have looked into his claim and are confident it has no merit," company spokesperson Ty Trippet said in a statement to The Post.