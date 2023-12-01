Blinken Urges Israel To Create 'Safe' Zones For Gaza Civilians

Bliken said Israel must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans for Palestinians in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israel to create safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Gaza before it resumes "major military operations" in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Israel "must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans that minimise further casualties of innocent Palestinians", he told reporters in Tel Aviv, "including by clearly and precisely designating areas and places in southern and central Gaza, where they can be safe and out of the line of fire".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)