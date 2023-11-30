Blinken Arrives In Israel For Talks On Truce, Gaza Humanitarian Aid

It is Blinken's third visit to the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv early Thursday for talks with Israeli leaders on the truce with Hamas and the provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

It is Blinken's third visit to the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the October 7 attack on Israel by the Hamas group which left more than 1,200 dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)