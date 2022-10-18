Blackouts In Ukraine After Russia Destroyed 30% Power Stations: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in a week

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday Russian forces had "destroyed" a third of Ukraine's power stations in repeated strikes that targeted energy infrastructure.

"Since October 10, 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," Mr Zelensky said on Twitter, adding there was "no space left for negotiations with (President Vladimir) Putin's regime".

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were experiencing power cuts after multiple strikes targeted energy facilities, local officials and agencies said Tuesday.

Many settlements in Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, and parts of Dnipro city in central Ukraine were without electricity, while power was restored to the southern city of Mykolaiv after strikes overnight.

