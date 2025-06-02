Top Ukrainian Army Commander Quits After Deadly Base Strike Kills 12

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned after a deadly missile strike. The strike on a training facility killed 12 soldiers and injured 60 others. President Zelenskiy called a meeting to review the incident and its impacts.

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine's land forces, tendered his resignation on Sunday, taking responsibility for a lethal Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility that resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers and injuries to 60 others, according to a Reuters report.

Drapatyi, who has led Ukraine's wartime land army since November last year, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy at the 239th training ground. Writing on Facebook, he said, "These are young guys from a training battalion. Most of them were in shelters. They were supposed to study, live, fight - not die." He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those affected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had called a meeting to examine the incident and would summon senior commanders, including top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, once Defence Minister Rustem Umerov returns from talks with Russian negotiators in Turkey.

Zelenskiy emphasised the critical need to preserve all frontline personnel, saying, "Every life must be preserved. All decisions needed to do this will be adopted," following a deadly missile strike on a Ukrainian military "tent camp" in the central Dniepropetrovsk region.

The Russian military confirmed the strike amid rising tensions after the Russian Defence Ministry accused the Kiev regime of coordinated terrorist attacks using FPV drones on multiple Russian airfields.

According to the ministry, multiple Russian airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were targeted in the drone strikes. While attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were reportedly repelled without major damage, several aircraft caught fire in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions after drones launched from areas near the airbases. The fires were brought under control and no casualties were reported among military or civilian personnel. The ministry also noted that some individuals involved in the attacks had been detained.

Amid the military escalations, diplomatic efforts continue. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding ways to end the ongoing conflict. Both sides are set to participate in a second round of direct negotiations in Istanbul on Monday, where Ukrainian representatives are expected to present new proposals.

The diplomatic contact between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came as Ukraine and Russia conducted some of the largest drone attacks since the war began nearly three years ago.

A second round of direct peace talks is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Monday, with Ukrainian negotiators set to present new proposals to Russian representatives.

The diplomatic developments come as fighting continues to rage across multiple fronts, with both Ukraine and Russia conducting intensive drone campaigns against each other's territory.

The Istanbul talks represent the most significant diplomatic engagement between the warring parties in recent months, though previous negotiation attempts have failed to produce lasting agreements.



