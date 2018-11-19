Bitcoin Slumps To 13-Month Low, Falls Below $5,000

The original cryptocurrency was down 8.7 percent at $5,100, after breaching the landmark for the first time since Oct. 12, 2017.

World | | Updated: November 19, 2018 22:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bitcoin Slumps To 13-Month Low, Falls Below $5,000

Bitcoin fell below $5,000 on Monday for the first time in over a year,

London: 

Bitcoin fell below $5,000 on Monday for the first time in over a year, slumping to a fresh 13-month low on the Bitstamp platform as a broad sell-off in cryptocurrencies sparked last week gathered momentum.

As of 1645 GMT the original cryptocurrency was down 8.7 percent at $5,100, after breaching the landmark for the first time since Oct. 12, 2017.

Traders said selling was largely sentiment-driven and cited fears that Thursday's "hard fork" in bitcoin cash, where the smaller coin split into two separate currencies, could destabilise others.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BitcoinBitcoin falls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Men's DayRBIElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesWeight LossProteinFlipkart SaleKMP ExpresswayRealme U1

................................ Advertisement ................................