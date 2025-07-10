Advertisement

Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record High

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a fresh record high of $112,743.49. It was last up 1.7% at $112,621.63.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record High
Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high on Thursday
  • Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $112,743.49 on Thursday
  • Institutional investor demand contributed to the rise in Bitcoin's value
  • The cryptocurrency was last recorded at $112,621.63, up 1.7%
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high on Thursday helped by rising demand from institutional investors as well as friendly policies of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a fresh record high of $112,743.49. It was last up 1.7% at $112,621.63.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bitcoin, Donald Trump, Cryptocurrency
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com