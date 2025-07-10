Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record High

Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high on Thursday
- Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $112,743.49 on Thursday
- Institutional investor demand contributed to the rise in Bitcoin's value
- The cryptocurrency was last recorded at $112,621.63, up 1.7%
Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high on Thursday helped by rising demand from institutional investors as well as friendly policies of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a fresh record high of $112,743.49. It was last up 1.7% at $112,621.63.
