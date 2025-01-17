Advertisement

Bird Feathers, Blood In Two Engines Of Boeing That Crashed In South Korea: Source

South Korea's transport ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bird Feathers, Blood In Two Engines Of Boeing That Crashed In South Korea: Source
The Boeing jet crashed in South Korea on December 29, killing 179 people on board.
Seoul:

Investigators found bird feathers and blood in the two engines of the Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea on December 29, a person familiar with the probe told Reuters on Friday.

South Korea's transport ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
South Korea Plane Crash, South Korea, Jeju Air Crash
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com