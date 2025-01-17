Bird Feathers, Blood In Two Engines Of Boeing That Crashed In South Korea: Source

The Boeing jet crashed in South Korea on December 29, killing 179 people on board.
Seoul:
Investigators found bird feathers and blood in the two engines of the Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea on December 29, a person familiar with the probe told Reuters on Friday.
South Korea's transport ministry was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world