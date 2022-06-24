Biden Slams US Supreme Court, Calls Abortion Ruling 'A Tragic Error'

Joe Biden accused the court of putting women's lives at risk in the name of an "extreme ideology."(File)

President Joe Biden Friday slammed the US Supreme Court for ending the right to abortion, accusing it of putting women's lives at risk in the name of an "extreme ideology."

"The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans," Biden said.

"It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."

