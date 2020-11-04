Biden Legal Teams "Ready To Deploy" If Trump Tries To Halt Vote: Campaign

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday it has legal teams standing by if US President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to go to court to try to stop the counting of votes.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

