Benjamin Netanyahu Voices "Total Support" For Syria Strikes

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that his "ceaseless efforts to acquire and use weapons of mass destruction... put Syria in danger."

World | | Updated: April 15, 2018 05:56 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his "total support" for US-led air strikes against Syria

Jerusalem:  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday voiced his "total support" for US-led air strikes against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons.

"A year ago I gave Israel's total support for (US) President Donald Trump's decision to mobilise against the use of chemical weapons," he said, referring to American strikes against the Syrian regime in April 2017 after a sarin gas attack on a rebel-held town.

"Israel's support remains unchanged," Netanyahu said.

"This morning the United States, France and the United Kingdom showed that their commitment is not limited to declarations of principles," he added in a statement.

The three countries had carried out a wave of pre-dawn missile strikes, hitting targets near Damascus and in Homs province, Western officials said.

Netanyahu warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that his "ceaseless efforts to acquire and use weapons of mass destruction... put Syria in danger."

Israeli public radio reported that Western allies had given Israel, which remains technically at war with neighbouring Syria, advance notice of the air strikes.

