Netanyahu Says Israel 'Committed' To Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Netanyahu announced that Israel is "committed" to the deal proposal outlined by Biden for Gaza ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel is "committed" to the deal proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of hostages.

"We are committed to the Israeli proposal that President Biden endorsed," Netanyahu said on Monday during a special plenum session of the Knesset (parliament) summoned by the opposition, noting "Our position has not changed".

Biden first presented the deal proposal to end the ongoing conflict in late May. Netanyahu's remarks marked the first time the Israeli side has confirmed that Israel has approved and supports the proposal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu told the Knesset that Israel will not end the conflict "until we bring back all the hostages, all 120 of them -- both the living and the fallen" and until Hamas is "eliminated" and the residents in southern and northern can safely return to their homes.

Israel has been carrying out a massive offensive in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas rampage on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)