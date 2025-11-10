BBC Chairman Apologises For "Error Of Judgement" In Trump Speech Edit

The BBC's chairman apologised Monday for an "error of judgement" involving the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump, which has resulted in high-profile resignations at the UK broadcaster.

"We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgement," Samir Shah said in a letter to a parliamentary watchdog committee.

The BBC's director general and its head of news both resigned Sunday after it emerged that a former external standards adviser had raised impartiality concerns over the editing of Trump's speech to suggest he had directly instigated the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

