Barack Obama's Daughter Malia Accused Of Plagiarising Indie Film For Nike Commercial

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Malia Obama is accused of copying an indie filmmaker's work. Natalie Jasmine Harris claims Malia's Nike ad resembles her short film. Harris shared side-by-side comparisons highlighting striking similarities.

Malia Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is facing accusations of copying an indie filmmaker's work in her debut Nike commercial. On X, Natalie Jasmine Harris, 27, claimed that the commercial's scenes, particularly one featuring two young Black girls playing pat-a-cake, are strikingly similar to her 2024 Sundance short film, 'Grace'. Ms Harris expressed her disappointment, stating that she was "hit hard" upon seeing the ad, which she believes borrowed heavily from her work without acknowledgement.

Ms Harris also shared side-by-side comparisons on social media, highlighting similarities in camera angles, shots, framing, and colour palette between her film and Obama's commercial for A'ja Wilson's debut A'One sneaker.

"Been sitting with this for a while. My Sundance short film GRACE (shot brilliantly by Tehillah de Castro) was made with deep love and care. The social cut of the new @Nike commercial directed by Malia Obama (who was also at Sundance my year) feels shockingly similar to my work," she wrote.

See the tweet here:

I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you've poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. If brands want a certain look, why not hire from the source instead of for name recognition? @Nike @_ajawilson22 pic.twitter.com/Y57ACZiPRe — Natalie Jasmine Harris (@nataliejharris) May 6, 2025

"I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you've poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. If brands want a certain look, why not hire from the source instead of for name recognition?" she added.

The internet quickly responded to Ms Harris's claims, with some users agreeing that the similarities between the commercial and her film were striking, while others defended Malia Obama, suggesting it was a coincidence or that the concept wasn't unique.

One user said, "I watched both. Not a copy." Another user commented, "You're reaching… so black girls playing patty cake is an original image you created?"

A third said, "You definitely need to due, this is blatant plagiarism and you know she saw your short film, you two were competing in 2024! Don't let this go unpunished."

Notably, Malia Obama and Natalie Jasmine Harris crossed paths at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where both had films in competition. Ms Harris's 14-minute film 'Grace' was screened at the festival, while Ms Obama also made her red-carpet debut, having opted to go by "Malia" instead of her full name to avoid nepotism accusations.