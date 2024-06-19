Barack Obama Reveals Why His Daughters Will Never Go Into Politics: ''Because Michelle...''

At the event, he was asked whether his daughters would follow in his footsteps into politics.

Former president Barack Obama has revealed that his daughters, Sasha and Malia, are unlikely to pursue careers in politics, a decision influenced by their mother, Michelle Obama, the Independent reported. Notably, the ex-US president appeared at a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Saturday. At the event, he was asked whether his daughters would follow in his footsteps into politics.

He replied in the negative, saying that former first lady Michelle Obama has made sure the couple's daughters stay clear of that career.

"That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen,'' he said.

Malia Obama, the eldest of the two siblings, is currently pursuing a screenwriting and directing career. She recently directed an 18-minute short film called, 'The Heart' that premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January in Utah.

''The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things. We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are,'' the 25-year-old said in a 'Meet the Artist' video from the festival.

Ms Obama, a Harvard graduate, previously had internships on Lena Dunham's ‘Girls' and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series ‘Extant'. She also worked as a writer on the Prime Video series 'Swarm', produced by Donald Glover.

Her younger sister Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in sociology in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama, on many occasions, has firmly denied that she would run for office ever since her husband left the White House in 2017.

In an interview with Oprah in 2023, Michelle said that she ''never expressed any interest in politics. Ever.''

''I mean, I agreed to support my husband. He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, 'I think I want to run. Ever,'' she added.