'Racism Can't be Normal In US': Barack Obama On Killing Of Black Man By Police

Racism cannot be "normal" in the United States, said Barack Obama.

Former president Barack Obama said Friday he shared the "anguish" of millions of Americans over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota and that racism cannot be "normal" in the United States.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama said of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and several other recent racial incidents in the country.

"It can't be 'normal,'" the first African-American president of the United States said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)