"Barack Obama Got It For Nothing": Trump Tears Into Ex-President's Nobel Prize Win

US President Donald Trump, in his fervid pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize, has criticised his predecessor Barack Obama's achievements, accusing him of "doing nothing" and "destroying our country". Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump touted his achievement in securing peace in Gaza and ending "eight wars", but claimed he did not do it for an award.

Just hours to go before the award is announced, Trump complained that Obama was only a few months into his presidency when he won the Nobel.

"He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize - he didn't even know what - he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country," Trump said.

#Watch | "Honoured for doing nothing" : US President Donald Trump slams former President Barack Obama over Nobel Prize pic.twitter.com/j2X7hXEzq2 — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) October 10, 2025

Obama was eight months into his first term when he received the prestigious award in 2009. The move had shocked many people, with the liberal New York Times reporting that the recognition was 'very premature' and arguing the Nobel 'should have a higher bar.'

"They gave it to Obama for absolutely nothing but destroying our country," Trump told reporters after the historic US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas was finalised.

"I've stopped eight wars, so that's never happened before - but they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that, I did it because I saved a lot of lives," he added.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 5 am EST on Thursday in Oslo, Norway. Since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January, his campaign to influence the Peace Research Institute Oslo in Norway -- that supports the Nobel Committee in reviewing candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize-- has been anything but subtle.

He had been taking credit for events and accomplishments, often exaggerating his personal influence. Last month, he all but nominated himself for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming in his address to the United Nations that he has "ended seven un-endable wars."

While he certainly contributed to bringing peace between some long-standing foes, his role in brokering ceasefires in some of the other conflicts he has boasted about ending has been disputed by the nations involved.