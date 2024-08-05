Air India Cancels Flights To And From Dhaka Amid Massive Bangladesh Protests

It was reported that over 100 people were killed in clashes on Sunday

National carrier Air India on Monday announced it has cancelled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect, amid the growing unrest in the neighbouring country.

The development came as Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, hours after resigning as the country's Prime Minister.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect," Air India posted on X.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," the country's flagship airlines said, adding that "safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority".

Earlier in the day, Indian Railways also suspended all train operations to Bangladesh.

Amid the escalating unrest, the house of Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was reportedly set on fire in Dhanmondi, an upscale area of the Bangladesh capital.

It was reported that over 100 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the clashes that took place between police and the protesters on Sunday.

The student-led non-cooperation movement put immense pressure on the government led by Prime Minister Hasina over the past many weeks.

