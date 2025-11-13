Bangladesh To Hold Referendum Along With Elections In February

In a move that is likely to see opposition in Bangladesh, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, has announced a referendum along with elections in Bangladesh in February next year.

"After considering all issues, we have taken a decision to hold a referendum on the same day as the upcoming national election. Just like the elections, the referendum will also be held in the first half of February. This will not hinder the goal of reforms in any way. In fact, it will make the election more festive and be a saviour for us. We will make the necessary arrangements for the referendum."

The issue of a referendum has been a political hot potato in Bangladesh, with the hardline Islamist party the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh demanding a referendum and the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), opposing the referendum.

The referendum refers to the implementation of the July National Charter, a product of the deliberations of the National Consensus Commission. The charter is a political declaration based on the consensus between political parties and the interim government on constitutional, electoral, and administrative reforms to chart the future course of Bangladesh.

Parties like the BNP have argued that the implementation of the charter should be left to an elected government with a democratic mandate. The current interim government has no political mandate and has not been elected through elections, but the referendum makes it mandatory to follow its provisions even though the provisions largely comprise decisions that don't have a political mandate.

The referendum will focus on the constitution of the caretaker government, the Election Commission, and other constitutional institutions in accordance with the process described in the July Charter. It will also propose the setting up of a 100-member upper house, making the Bangladesh National Parliament a bicameral one, ensuring that constitutional amendments are passed with approval by a majority of the upper house.

The referendum will also question voters on increased representation of women in Parliament, election of the Deputy Speaker and parliamentary committee chairs from the opposition, term limits for the Prime Minister, enhanced powers of the President, expansion of fundamental rights, judicial independence, and strengthening of local government.

In the referendum, voters will be able to share their preferences on the mentioned four matters by casting a single 'Yes' or 'No' vote." Political parties are divided on the issue of a referendum, and political experts say the referendum creates extra-constitutional provisions.

