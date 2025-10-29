Why Talks Of A Referendum May Hinder Elections In Bangladesh

The demand for a referendum ahead of elections in Bangladesh could become a roadblock in holding elections in the country. With an official recommendation for a referendum, the matter is likely to dominate discussions on the road ahead.

The National Consensus Commission, a seven-member body formed by the Interim Government to review and adopt the recommendations of six reform commissions, has suggested holding a referendum for implementing the July National Charter. The commission has said that the event could take place before the national parliamentary election or on the election day.

The commission produced the July Charter, which is a political declaration based on the consensus between political parties and the interim government on constitutional, electoral, and administrative reforms to chart the future course of Bangladesh.

"The National Consensus Commission has submitted its recommendations on the implementation of the July National Charter to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government," of the Interim Government Muhammad Yunus said in a post on social media platform X.

READ: Why Yunus' Gift To Pak General Has Sparked A Row Online

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition party during the Sheikh Hasina regime, who represented the party in the Commission, said, "A new element has been introduced here-an idea under the name of a Constitutional Reform Council, which was never on the table or discussed in the National Consensus Commission before. No consensus was reached on this matter."

Hitting out at the commission, Ahmed added, "Till now we used to think the commission was playing the role of a referee or playing the role of a facilitator. Yesterday they submitted recommendations to the interim government, and one of the signatories is the chief adviser himself as the chief of the commission, and therefore it has the endorsement of the government. We have never seen referees score goals."

"During the discussions I felt that the commission, the government, and some other parties are one side and I am the opposition player," he added.

The BNP, which is considered the frontrunner in the upcoming national elections in February next year, has been opposed to the idea of a referendum before the polls. It has rejected the National Consensus Commission's recommendation to hold a referendum before the national election, saying the move will create further division in the country.

The Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, a hardline Islamist party that was banned under the Hasina regime under Bangladesh's anti-terror law, has been pushing for the referendum before the elections. It wants the referendum to be held in November. The Jamaat's demand has been mentioned in a meeting with the election commission.

READ: Bangladesh National Anthem Sung At Congress Event. Why It's Not A Problem

The Jamaat says that holding a referendum on the same day as the general election would not give voters enough time to understand the reforms and could increase the risk of violence at polling stations.

Critics of Muhammad Yunus say he has been backed by hardline Islamic forces like the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, and he has been playing into their hands to stay in power for a longer period. While Muhammad Yunus himself has announced elections in February, the row is over a referendum before the elections on the recommendations of the commission.

Those opposed to a referendum say once a democratically elected government is in place through elections, the implementation of the reforms can be taken forward by the government, and there is no requirement for a referendum.

Meanwhile, Yunus presided over a high-level meeting on election preparations at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.