Bangladesh Summons Myanmar Ambassador Amid Surge In Clashes Along Border

After tension along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, Bangladesh has summoned Myanmar's Ambassador to Dhaka, Kyaw Soe Moe.

Recently there has been a surge in violence along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border as fighting escalates in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

On Sunday, Huzaifa Afnan was injured by gunfire originating from Myanmar's Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border. On Monday, a 28-year-old man lost his leg after a landmine exploded near the Whykong border in Teknaf.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry said in a statement, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe at noon today and expressed deep concern of Bangladesh at the recent incident of gunfire from Myanmar towards Bangladesh near Whykong Union of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. A 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl was severely injured during the cross-border firing."

"Bangladesh reminded that the unprovoked firing towards Bangladesh is a blatant violation of the international law and a hindrance to good neighbourly relationship," the statement added.

Bangladesh formally lodged a protest over the incident by summoning the Myanmar ambassador and asking Myanmar to take full responsibility and requisite measures to stop such cross-border firings in the future.

Bangladesh also asked to ensure that whatever happens between the Myanmar authorities and the armed groups in Myanmar should not in any way affect the lives and livelihoods of the people in Bangladesh, the statement added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said, "The Myanmar ambassador assured that his government would take measures to stop such incidents and expressed their sincere sympathy to the injured and her family."

The Rakhine State in Myanmar has been gripped by ethnic violence as Myanmar's rebel group, the Arakan Army (AA), the military wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA), continues to take over areas along the border seeking greater autonomy for the Rakhine people and ultimately aims to restore the sovereignty of the Arakanese people. The AA wants to govern Rakhine State with a degree of independence from the central Myanmar government.

The alliance consists of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA), and collectively these groups have seized military bases and towns since launching Operation 1027 in late October 2024.

Myanmar's war-ravaged Rakhine state could also face imminent famine, according to a United Nations report, which estimates that more than two million people could be at risk of starvation.