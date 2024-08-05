Sheikh Hasina Quits After Bangladesh Army's 45-Min Notice: Top Developments

Sheikh Hasina left in a military aircraft and is heading to an unspecified "safe space"; there are reports this will be Tripura's Agartala, but officials at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport told NDTV no military aircraft from Bangladesh is due to land at this time.

According to news agency AFP, she wanted to address the nation but the proximity of the violence meant her security detail vetoed the proposal. Bangladeshi sources told AFP her security team asked her leave, and that "she did not find any time to prepare a speech".

In a televised address to the troubled nation, Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the military will form an "interim government" and urged to protesters to stand down.

"There is a crisis. I have met Opposition leaders and we have decided to form an interim government to run this country. I take all responsibility and promise to protect your life and property. Your demands will be fulfilled. Please stop the violence," he said.

Earlier today protesters broke into Gonobhaban - the Dhaka residence of the Prime Minister. But by then the veteran politician - who began a fifth term as PM this year - had fled; sources said she and her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, left in a military helicopter.

100 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in clashes that took place between police and protesters on Sunday. The protests, which began late last month, have escalated dramatically over the past few days after a pitched battle between students and police.

Visuals of a statue of the former Prime Minister's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - ex-President and the tallest leader in the country's history, who led its fight for independence from Pakistan - being vandalised are playing out.

The protests began over a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for family members of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 war against Pakistan.

The demonstrations quickly grew into a wider anti-government movement that attracted people from all strata of Bangladeshi society, including film stars, musicians and singers.