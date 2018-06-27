Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali To Visit China

Both sides will discuss efforts to implement the outcomes of President Xi's visit

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali will arrive to China tomorrow on a three-day visit during which the implementation of the outcome of President Xi Jinping's visit to Dhaka will be reviewed, an official said today.

"China and Bangladesh are traditionally friendly neighbours," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing in China.

In October 2016, President Xi visited Bangladesh during which the two countries elevated their ties to Cooperative Strategic Partnership.

During Mr Ali's visit from June 28 to 30, both sides will discuss efforts to implement the outcomes of President Xi's visit and move forward the bilateral cooperation in all areas, Mr Lu said.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with Mr Ali and have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

"We stand ready to work with Bangladesh to build a strategic cooperative partnership for new era," Mr Lu said.