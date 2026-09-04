Baloch Liberation Army Claims It Killed 25 Pak Soldiers In Separate Attacks

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed that it killed 25 Pakistani military personnel in two attacks in Balochistan and destroyed three military vehicles.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement that fighters attacked four vehicles in a military convoy at Ziarat Cross, destroying two of them, including a military truck, and killing 18 personnel.

Five injured personnel escaped, while the attackers seized weapons from the convoy, he claimed. The BLA's Fateh Squad was involved in the attack, according to the statement.

The group also released a one-minute-and-11-second video trailer through Hakkal, its official media channel, which it claimed showed footage from the Ziarat Cross attack.

The video appears to show armed fighters near burning military vehicles, with what appear to be bodies at the site and weapons being displayed. The BLA said it would release the full video later.

In a separate attack in the Hajika area of Surab, the BLA claimed that its Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) remotely detonated an explosives-laden vehicle targeting a military vehicle, killing seven personnel and destroying the vehicle.

The BLA said further details would be released in its weekly statement.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani authorities on the BLA's claims.