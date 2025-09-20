Authorities Kidnapping, Making People 'Disappear' In Balochistan: Pak Leader

In a big statement, Pakistani politician Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman said that people are being disappeared and kidnapped by the country's authorities in Balochistan. In an ongoing crisis, thousands of Baloch youth and activists over the years have suffered enforced disappearance. Their families continue to hold protests and strikes to demand the return of their loved ones.

JUI-P leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman openly stated at a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that people are being disappeared and kidnapped by Pakistani authorities.

The issue has drawn criticism from international human rights groups, however, the violence continues unchecked.

Reed Brody, a prominent American human rights lawyer and researcher has expressed his support for the people of Balochistan and called for international accountability and independent investigations into widespread rights violations in the region.

He was speaking at the 7th Balochistan International Conference, held at the Geneva Press Club alongside the 60th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event was organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

He stated that Balochistan's plight should not be ignored by the international community. "We must press for independent investigations into enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and the intimidation of women activists," Brody declared. He urged Pakistani authorities to halt the unlawful use of force, release those detained for peaceful protests, and restore internet access to affected areas.

Calling for global solidarity, Brody underlined, "The struggle for truth and accountability can be long, but it is never hopeless. Support the voices of victims, demand justice, and do not allow geopolitical interests to overshadow fundamental human rights."