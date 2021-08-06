Australia's Victoria Reports 6 Local Covid Cases On First Day Of Lockdown

Australia's Victoria entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night (File)

Australia's Victoria state reported six locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a snap one-week lockdown as officials rush to trace the source of several unlinked new infections detected in Melbourne, the state capital.

All new cases are linked to previously reported ones and were not in quarantine during their infectious period, the state's health department said.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to near 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night, just weeks after exiting the last one.

