"I'll Slit Your Throat": Australian Mom Confronts Daughter's Bully In School

A furious mother barged into a school classroom and threatened to slit a 12-year-old girl's throat at St. Paul's College Adelaide, Australia. The shocking outburst, captured on camera, showed the woman confronting the girl who allegedly bullied her daughter.

“You ever f***ing mess with my daughter again I'll slit your f***ing throat,” the 20-week pregnant woman was heard saying in a video, obtained by 7News. Her husband was seen trying to hold her back.

She added, “I'll be waiting for you. And that smart little **** over there, yeah, you know what, you're just jealous because you're a **** ****. You're a **** ****.”

After the video went viral, the mother apologised for her actions and admitted it was wrong. She explained that she had been driven to the limit after her daughter had been bullied for over 12 months and her repeated cries for help went unanswered.

She told 7News, "I don't want my daughter to be another statistic. I don't want to have to bury my child."

The woman added that her daughter's mental health deteriorated, leading her to self-harm.

“She was crying, she was devastated that this child told her to go and hang herself. That is a breaking point for any parent … I went into survival mode, and protective mode. I did let loose, unfortunately was a side I don't show very often. But that was a tipping point for that day," she said.

The woman said that she tried everything to stop the bullying and pleaded with the school for assistance but the school authorities were negligent.

South Australia Police are looking into the incident and have confirmed that the student involved was not hurt.

The incident comes two months after the South Australian government introduced strict new laws to parliament, aimed at parents. Principals now have the authority to bar parents from school property under the new law.

At the time, the government said that the change came after a sharp increase in parent-involved incidents, resulting in a 200% jump in parental bans in public schools over the previous five years.