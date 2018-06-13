Australian Couple Fall To Death Allegedly While Taking Selfie In Portugal

The Australian couple fell from a 40-metre high wall overlooking a beach in Portugal when they dropped their phone and were trying to recover it.

World | | Updated: June 13, 2018 00:02 IST
The fatal accident happened in the coastal town of Ericeira, 18 kilometres off Lisbon (Representational)

Lisbon, Portugal:  An Australian couple fell to their death from a wall overlooking a popular tourist beach in Portugal, apparently losing their balance after taking a selfie, a port official said Tuesday.

"Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie," Rui Pereira da Terra, head of the rescue service in Cascais port near Lisbon, told AFP.

"It seems they dropped their mobile phone and fell down while leaning over to retrieve it," he added.

The fatal accident happened in the coastal town of Ericeira, a popular surfing spot 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Portuguese capital.

The beach is ringed by cliffs and a 40-metre high wall. 

It was not the first time that tourists had fallen off the wall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

