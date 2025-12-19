Bondi Beach Shooter Visited Hyderabad 6 Times Since 1998. Here's Why

Bondi beach shooter Sajid Akram had visited India six times in nearly three decades, primarily to resolve property-related matters in Hyderabad, police said.

Akram, who holds an Indian passport, was shot dead by police when he and his son fired indiscriminately at a crowd during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at the famed Bondi beach in Sydney on Sunday. At least 15 people died in the shootout.

His son Naveed had slipped into a coma, only to regain consciousness two days ago, after the attack that Australian investigators described as a terrorist act inspired by ISIS.

The police in Telangana confirmed that Akram, 50, was born in Hyderabad but left the country in 1998. He went to Australia for higher studies and has been living there since, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar said.

Since 1998, Akram visited Hyderabad six times, including once after his father's death in 2006.

"He came to Hyderabad in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2012, 2016, and once again in 2022. During these visits, on two or three occasions, he came regarding family property matters. He came to resolve those issues. Once, he came a month after his father's death," the senior police officer told reporters.

The top cop also clarified that neither the Australian police nor any other agency is in touch with the Telangana Police. The inquiry conducted by them was based on the information from the central agencies in India, he added.

The officer had earlier said that Akram obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree before migrating to Australia in 1998 in search of employment.

During his time in Australia, he had limited contact with his family back in Hyderabad, the officials here said, stressing that there was no indication of any ideological connection between Akram's alleged radicalisation and India.

The officials suggest Akram's relationship with his extended family in Hyderabad had soured years ago due to family disputes. His relatives are understood to have cut ties with him long before the attack.

Despite living in Australia for nearly three decades, he had retained his Indian passport, while his son and daughter, born in Australia, received permanent residency there. Akram reportedly had made 27 attempts to obtain permanent residency there but never secured it. However, he was given a Resident Return visa.