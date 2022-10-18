Australia Reverses Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong said the city's status should be decided through peace talks

Australia said it would no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, reversing a contentious decision by the previous conservative government.

Foreign minister Penny Wong said the city's status should be decided through peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and not through unilateral decisions.

"We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect," she said, adding "Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv".

A conservative government led by Scott Morrison faced a widespread domestic backlash in 2018 by following US president Donald Trump's administration in naming West Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

"I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that," Wong said Tuesday.

She accused the Morrison government of being motivated by a crucial by-election in a Sydney suburb with a sizable Jewish community.

"You know what this was? This was a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election."

The 2018 decision also caused consternation in neighbouring Indonesia -- the world's most populous Muslim-majority country -- temporarily derailing a free trade deal.

Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians.

Most foreign nations avoid locating embassies in the city for fear of prejudging peace talks on the city's final status.

