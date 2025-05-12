Crushed Homes, Empty Streets: West Bank No Different From Gaza After Israeli Offensive

The Israeli-occupied West Bank is now facing an unprecedented military campaign, leaving behind trails of devastation echoing the destruction the world has already seen in Gaza. Entire neighbourhoods are deserted, homes reduced to rubble, and streets destroyed by bulldozers.

A historic flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the West Bank has remained under Israeli military occupation after being seized during the 1967 Six-Day War. The latest escalation began in January, with the Benjamin Netanyahu government now aiming to strike at militant groups operating in the region, which has been governed by the Palestinian Authority since the 1990s.

More than 100 militants have been killed and hundreds arrested since the operation began, but at a huge civilian cost. Over 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced; it's more than in any Israeli operation since the country captured the territory almost six decades ago.

Jenin, one of the hardest-hit cities, offers a clear view of the toll. Once home to more than 10,000 residents, the city now lies in ruins. Roads are blocked with mounds of dirt, and debris fills what used to be bustling neighbourhoods.

Tulkarm, another West Bank city, met a similar fate. This week, the Israeli military announced plans to demolish additional homes there, citing the need to expand military access and suppress militant resurgence.

"They're taking away my future," Muath Amarne, a 23-year-old university student, told The New York Times after learning that his family home would be razed.

This operation, unlike previous short-term crackdowns, has stretched on for months. This long-term occupation has had significant consequences, weakening the Palestinian Authority's control, which has traditionally worked with Israel on security issues.

"We're at a turning point in the conflict," said Mohammed Jarrar, the mayor of Jenin. "Israel is acting as if the Palestinian Authority doesn't exist."

The destruction and displacement have evoked fears of a "second nakba", a reference to the 1948 mass expulsion of Palestinians during the founding of Israel.

Saleema al-Saadi, an 83-year-old woman from the Jenin camp, recalled her past displacement. "I'm afraid I won't be able to go home like in 1948," she said.

In late February, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered troops to prepare for a year-long stay in Jenin and Tulkarm. If carried out, this would change the way the Israel-occupied West Bank is governed, where the Palestinian Authority has had most control. This long-term presence could also erase key symbols of Palestinian resistance.

While Israeli officials say the goal is to restore security by dismantling militant infrastructure like tunnels and weapon factories, many Palestinians see it as a sign that Israel plans to "annex" the area.

Tensions have also escalated between Israel and the UNRWA, the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees. Local leaders say Israeli authorities have discussed removing UNRWA's operations from Jenin, which many believe is an attempt to erase the refugee camp's historical significance.