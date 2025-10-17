Australia MP's "Mahatma Gandhi Is A Giant" Message At NDTV World Summit

Australian Minister Dr Anne Aly has used her appearance at the NDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi to deliver a message of solidarity with India and its expat community, describing Mahatma Gandhi as a "giant" whose values were more urgent today than ever before.

Speaking against the backdrop of a recent surge in anti-immigration rallies in Australia that targeted Indian communities, Dr Aly pushed for an even stronger bilateral relationship between the two countries, calling it one "built on the foundation of respect and trust between our people."

"Australia has a strong and enduring relationship with India - one that will continue to grow in spite of some of the challenges we face," Dr Aly said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

"I have made this special trip to India to convey the clear message of my Prime Minister and on behalf of all Australians: Australia cherishes Indian-Australians as an integral part of the success of our multicultural society," she added.

Her remarks come just weeks after a series of anti-immigration rallies in Australian cities, some of which reportedly included racist slurs and targeted misinformation about Indian migrants.

Authorities in Australia have confirmed that flyers distributed during the "March for Australia" rallies on August 31 falsely claimed that more Indian nationals had migrated to Australia since 2020 than Greeks and Italians combined since 1925 - a claim that has been debunked by authorities in Australia.

At the same time, anti-government and anti-immigration demonstrators, many draped in Australian flags, held their own protests in capital cities.

Dr Aly, herself a migrant of Egyptian origin, used her speech to highlight the shared migration experiences that bind Australia's multicultural fabric.

"I'm Australian, but I'm also a migrant," she said. "I was born in Egypt. I was two when my parents decided to move to Australia - a decision made by more than a million Indians. They did this to give me and my sister better lives."

The minister praised the historic contribution of Indian migrants to Australian society, noting that Indians were among the earliest communities to settle and prosper in the country.

"Indian migrants were among the first to call Australia their home," she said. "They have contributed immensely to so many sectors in Australia - from medicine and technology to culture and business. Even our language has evolved with Hindi and Sanskrit words adapted into English."

Dr Aly reflected on her visit to Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, describing the experience as "deeply moving."

"Gandhi was a giant - a figure who encouraged us in values we need to protect today," she said. "There has not really been a more important time for Gandhi's message on the importance of peaceful means to solve political differences."

The NDTV World Summit 2025 opened in New Delhi on Friday with an eclectic gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and cultural figures.

Among those slated to speak are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Australian PM Tony Abbott.

The Summit also features artists and innovators, including Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.