At Mamata Banerjee's Rally, Show Of Strength, A Message For Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the state would offer shelter to anyone in distress who knocks on their door. Her remarks come amid violent protests in Bangladesh that have already resulted in the death of 151 people. What began as a protest against politicised admission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed this week into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

Ms Banerjee said that though she did not have the power to speak on the affairs of Bangladesh, and even India's official stand would be taken by the Centre, she would help those in distress who seek help from Bengal.

She referred to the United Nations Resolution on refugees as justification for her stand over the possible humanitarian crisis.

"I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh since it's another country. Whatever needs to be said on the issue is a subject matter of the Centre. But I only can say, if helpless people knock on Bengal's doors, we will shelter them," the Trinamool Congress chief said at the 'Martyrs Day' rally in Kolkata.

"That's because there is a United Nations Resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to those under turmoil," Ms Banerjee added while drawing an example from Assamese people who were allowed to live in the Alipurduars area of north Bengal for a considerable period during the Bodo strife in the northeastern state.

Mamata Banerjee also expressed her solidarity with the people who have remained at the receiving end of the ongoing violence in the neighbouring country.

“We are sad to see blood getting spilt and my heart goes out to those students who were killed,” she said.

With the death count climbing and police unable to contain the violent protests, the Bangladesh government on Friday imposed a national curfew and deployed the military. Soldiers are patrolling cities across Bangladesh after riot police failed to restore order, while a nationwide internet blackout has drastically restricted the flow of information to the outside world.

Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Foreign Ministry is fully focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indians in Bangladesh.