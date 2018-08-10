At Least Four Killed In Canada Shooting, Say Police

In a series of tweets the police said, "we can confirm multiple fatalities." (File)

At least four people were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, police said on Friday.

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities. The police urged people to stay inside and lock doors.

In a series of tweets the police said, "At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road."

"Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm," a tweet by Fredericton police said

Police continue to on scene of a shooting on Brookside Drive. Please avoid the area. Advertisement Due to the volume of calls, please refrain from calling the police station directly, and in case of emergency continue to call 9-1-1. - Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018



