At Least Four Killed In Canada Shooting, Say Police

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities.

World | | Updated: August 10, 2018 17:56 IST
In a series of tweets the police said, "we can confirm multiple fatalities." (File)

TORONTO: 

At least four people were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, police said on Friday.

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities. The police urged people to stay inside and lock doors.

In a series of tweets the police said, "At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road." 

"Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm," a tweet by Fredericton police said

