At Least 40 Found Dead Inside Truck In Texas: Report

The truck was found next to railroad tracks. (Representational)

At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

