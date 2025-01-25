At Anti-Abortion Rally, Vice President JD Vance Says He Wants "More Babies" In US

US Vice-President JD Vance has said that he wants "more babies in the United States". The US needs to do more to support families, raise children, and inculcate a culture that values life, he has said. At March For Life, the annual anti-abortion rally, Vance said the US adopted a culture of abortion on demand and "failed a generation" by promoting access to abortion.

In his first speech as Vice-President, he said, "Our society has failed to recognise the obligation that one generation has to another is a core part of living in a society to begin with." "We march to protect the unborn; we march to proclaim and live out the sacred truth that every single child is a miracle and a gift from God," he said.

Mr Vance, a Catholic, said he wanted more happy children in the country, adding, "I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them."

He stressed the need for a culture that values and celebrates life at every stage, suggesting that national success should be measured not by GDP or stock market performance, but by the ability of people to raise thriving and healthy families in the country confidently.

President Donald Trump, who didn't attend the march due to Hurricane Helene and the Los Angeles wildfires, sent a video message highlighting the country's commitment to its historic achievements. He stated that efforts would focus on stopping the Democratic push for a federal right to unrestricted abortion, even up to the moment of birth and beyond.

The 78-year-old also highlighted plans to extend a caring hand to new mothers and young families, support adoption and foster care, and ensure the protection of women and vulnerable children.

“Under my leadership, a reformed Department of Justice will finally investigate the radical left attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centres, and we will bring perpetrators to justice; we will get them to justice, one way or the other,” he added.

In October, he said that he would reject any law passed by Congress that aims to ban abortion nationwide but doesn't support abortions that occur later in pregnancy.