At A Texas Meatpacking Plant, Jobs Americans Won't Take

A man wrapped in a blanket walks in the cold near the Cactus Islamic Center in Cactus.

Steam rises from a JBS USA meatpacking plant in Cactus.

Lucas Gentry leads a conversational English class at the Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center.

The sun sets on one of many abandoned trailers in Cactus.

Burmese refugees of the Karen ethnic minority, they paid off the home with money saved from a decade.

The sun sets on the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Cactus.