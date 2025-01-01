"China's Planned Dam Will Make Brahmaputra Ecosystem Fragile": Himanta Sarma

China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra could make the entire ecosystem that depends on the river fragile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned on Wednesday, adding that India has already communicated its concern to Beijing.

Last week, the Chinese government approved the construction of the world's largest hydropower dam, which can generate 60,000 MW of power, on the Yarlung Tsangpo River - the Chinese name for the Brahmaputra. The dam will span a gorge in the Himalayas in eastern Tibet, where the Brahmaputra River makes a U-turn to flow into Arunachal Pradesh.

When he was asked about the dam's impact on Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during a media interaction in Guwahati on the first day of the New Year, Mr Sarma said, "This matter is already within our notice. Government of India has already communicated its concern to the Chinese side. And I am sure that in the dialogue process which is presently going on between India and China, this will be definitely raised by the Indian side.

"As far as we are concerned, we have already communicated that if this dam comes, then the Brahmaputra ecosystem will become completely fragile, it will become dry and will only depend on the rainwater of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh," he added

Stating that, to the best of his knowledge, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has also raised the issue with the Centre, Mr Sarma said the consequences of the dam's construction could be a big problem for them.

"If Bhutan and Arunachal doesn't get enough rain, then Brahmaputra will be completely dried up. So this is a big problem for us, this is a big issue for us, and we have already raised this concern with the government of India," she said.